REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Bulgarian Greco-Roman wrestler Edmond “Eddie” Nazaryan is determined to emulate his father and stand on top of the Olympic Games podium with a gold medal hung around his neck. CHINA-HEALTH-SHOOTING-INDIA/

Shooting: India cancels pre-Olympic base in Korea amid coronavirus outbreak NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian shooting federation has dropped Italy as a training venue for its shooters and also canceled plans to set up a pre-Olympic base in South Korea following the coronavirus outbreak, its president told Reuters on Thursday.

CHINA-HEALTH-SPORT/ Boxing: AIBA cancels European Forum amid coronavirus fears

The international boxing federation (AIBA) has canceled its European forum, which was scheduled to take place in the Italian town of Assisi on Saturday, amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak, AIBA said on Thursday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Manchester United v Club Brugge Manchester United host Club Brugge in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 tie after they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture. The match report will include highlights of the other games, also action from early matches kicking off at 1800 hrs.

27 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA-INT-LUD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan v Ludogorets Inter Milan host Ludogorets in Europa League match. The match will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy

27 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-MCI/

Soccer-'Referees go against Real Madrid on purpose' says Vinicius Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. claimed his side had been treated unfairly by the referee in their 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, saying Gabriel Jesus' equaliser should have been ruled out for a foul.

27 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton.

28 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League Round of 16 draw UEFA stages the draw for the Europa League round of 16

28 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa.

28 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's match against Watford.

28 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-HONDA/ Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic second round

Second round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Feb 28

CYCLING CYCLING-UAE/

Cycling - UAE Tour Stage six of the UAE Tour is a 158-kilometre ride from Al Ruwais to Al Mirfa.

Feb 28 CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX)

Cycling - UCI Track World Championships Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships.

Feb 28 ATHLETICS

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX) (TV) Athletics-Russia's suspended federation elects president

Russia's suspended athletics federation names a new president after its head resigned after being provisionally suspended last year for serious anti-doping breaches. Feb 28

TENNIS TENNIS-DOHA/ (PIX)

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open The semi-finals of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

Feb 28 TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships Action from the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event.

28 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/PREVIEW Cricket-New Zealand v India second test

The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. Feb 28

CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup

South Africa v Thailand and England v Pakistan in Canberra 28 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing Day three of the second round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 28 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rugby - Super Rugby week five The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round.

Feb 28

