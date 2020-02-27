Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chawrasia lies fifth in Oman with 68 in first round

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muscat
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:33 IST
Chawrasia lies fifth in Oman with 68 in first round

India's SSP Chawrasia carded a solid four-under 68 on the back of five birdies to be placed fifth at the Oman Open here on Thursday Chawrasia, who was tied-22 and tied-32 in his two Asian Tour starts in Hong Kong and Singapore in January respectively, also came fourth at the European Tour Qualifying School, but still did not get into any one of the three events in the Middle East swing.

A four-time winner on European Tour and two-time winner of the Hero Indian Open, Chawrasia started from the back nine and had two birdies on the par-5 12th and par-5 16th to turn in two-under. He added a third birdie on second, but dropped a shot on fourth. He added birdies on sixth and eighth to finish at four-under The other two Indians in the field had a rough start, both Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar, carded two-over 74 each and will need a low second round score to make the cut. Italian Guido Migliozzi had a bogey free six-under 66 as he held a one-shot lead over Brandon Stone, Rasmus Hojgaard and Lee Taehee, who carded 67 each.

Chawrasia was one of the seven players at four-under alongside defending Indian Open champion Stephen Gallacher, Andy Sullivan, Victor Dubuisson, Ross Fisher, Adrian Otaegui, Zander Lombard and George Coetzee Migliozzi, 23, a two-time European Tour winner had missed his first three cuts of the 2020 campaign. His six birdies on day one moved him to six under.

Hojgaard had missed four cuts in a row since winning the Mauritius Open but he went bogey free in the afternoon to join Stone at five under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 guests allowed to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

None of the remaining 700-plus guests at a hotel in Spains Canary Islands on lockdown over the coronavirus have shown any symptoms of the virus and 130 of them have been cleared to leave the building, a spokesman for the regional government...

In Lebanon, migrant workers hit by financial crisis

Beirut, Feb 27 AFP Eighteen-year-old domestic worker Mary came to Lebanon to help support her family, but now a financial crisis is preventing her from sending money home to Ethiopia A crippling liquidity crunch in the Mediterranean country...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Riyadh, Feb 27 AFP Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raises questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which host...

They shot my brother, thrashed him, pushed him into burning house: Delhi violence survivor

He saw his brother being shot and burn to death in his house set ablaze by a frenzied mob, but Mohammad Salim says he has not lost all hope in humanity as he and his family found shelter at a Hindu home amid raging violence in northeast Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020