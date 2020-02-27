Ohio State DE Young wants to go No. 1

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State defensive end Chase Young might not be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he believes he's the best prospect in this class. "I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said Thursday in the Indiana Convention Center at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- an Ohio State transfer -- is the popular projection at No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Young is the top defensive player in the draft in Field Level Media's rankings and the opinion is almost universal in the draft community. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn joked that Young doesn't even need a pro day, his body of work is more than evident in his three years and 30.5 sacks at Ohio State, including 16.5 sacks last season.

There will be no proving ground in Indianapolis when defensive ends work out at Lucas Oil Stadium. Young instead will hold his athletic feats for a pro day in Columbus on March 25. "I'm not trying to compete to be a combine player. I need to be a football player. Just know when I step on that field Day 1, I'll be ready," Young said.

Young is projected to be the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Barring a trade, that move would reunite him with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was selected by the Washington Redskins with the No. 15 pick overall in the 2019 draft. Young is a Redskins fan, having played at DeMatha High School in Maryland. "Me and Dwayne talk all the time," Young said. "I've known Dwayne since high school. He definitely loves the organization, and obviously he wants me to come play with him."

Young said he has the same skills that compelled teams to make Joey and Nick Bosa first-round picks. Nick Bosa was selected No. 2 by the San Francisco 49ers last year and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Joey Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 to the then-San Diego Chargers. He has 40.0 sacks in his first four NFL seasons. "The toolbox that they brought from college to the NFL, it works," Young said. "I've been looking at them, always looking at Nick because he's my big bro. I see what he's doing in the league, he's obviously doing outstanding."

