Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Englishman Lewis and American English lead Honda Classic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 05:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 05:31 IST
Golf-Englishman Lewis and American English lead Honda Classic

Tom Lewis conjured up his inner Nick Faldo in earning a share of the first-round lead with a bogey-free four-under-par 66 in strong winds at the Honda Classic in windy Florida on Thursday. Lewis joined American Harris English one stroke ahead of a large group on a day when Brooks Koepka made a triple-bogey and a double-bogey on his way to a 74 in the demanding conditions at water-lined PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Lewis hails from the same Welwyn Garden City Golf Club in southern England as Faldo, who famously parred every hole in the final round to win the 1987 British Open at Muirfield. "Bogey-free to me is big," world number 57 Lewis told PGA Tour Radio. "It was cold this morning. I wouldn't have expected to have not dropped a shot.

"I holed a good five-foot par putt... on the first (and) I was never really stressed out there. It was a nice start." Lewis won the secondary Korn Ferry Tour Championship last year and was promoted to the PGA Tour, but has made a poor start to his rookie season with four missed cuts in as many starts.

That perhaps explains why he was not counting any chickens after one good round. "Today was my day but there's a hell of a long way to go," said the 29-year-old who is still learning not to be so hard on himself.

"I'm not a patient person. I beat myself up quite easy but I shouldn't do that. I would have done better earlier in my career if I was more positive about myself. "I've got to believe in myself that I can play out here."

Co-leader Harris credited his score to a hot putter, something that was impossible to dispute considering he did not miss a putt from inside 15 feet. World number three Koepka gave the leaders an eight-shot headstart.

"I didn't feel like I played that bad," said the four-times major champion. "I didn't even hit bad shots and I was getting penalized, (including) two in the water on six. "There's a lot of water out here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UN prepared to make humanitarian exemptions for N Korea on coronavirus

United Nations US, Feb 28 AFP The UN Security Council on Thursday declared that it would adopt humanitarian exemptions to the heavy economic sanctions imposed on North Korea to help the impoverished country fight the novel coronavirus, Germ...

Kenya Power fires 100 employees found guilty of aiding illegal connections

Kenya Power on Thursday said that it had fired 110 employees who were found guilty of aiding fraud, illegal connections, and other crimes, according to media reports.Speaking on the crackdown on illegal power connections in Tassia, CEO Bern...

US lawmakers seek assurances, transparency on 'Taliban deal'

A bipartisan group of nearly two dozen American lawmakers sought assurances and transparency on Thursday on a peace deal with the Taliban that the Trump administration was now considering bringing a lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan In ...

Attack in Syria's Idlib killed 33 Turkish soldiers

A total of 33 Turkish soldiers died as a result of an air strike carried out by Syrian government forces in Syrias Idlib region, the local governor of the southeastern Turkish province of Hatay said early on Friday, raising an earlier death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020