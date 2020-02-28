Left Menu
India is number one side for a reason: Trent Boult

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise on their opponent and said that the side is capable of producing a comeback.

  • Christchurch
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 08:06 IST
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise on their opponent and said that the side is capable of producing a comeback. New Zealand had defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

"They are number one in the world for a reason and that is because they can adapt to any conditions. We are definitely expecting them to adapt pretty quickly and be positive coming into this test match. Their records speak for themselves," Boult told reporters. Boult had picked up five wickets in the first Test, including a four-wicket haul in the second innings. The pacer said that he hopes there is grass on the wicket for better assistance.

"From my point of view, hope there is grass on the wicket. There is always a good surface here. It also tends to turn. From my point of view, I like the cloud cover that exists here. Coming back into Test cricket is always a challenge. It is the toughest format," Boult said. "We enjoy bowling here. We are looking to Test it around here against India. We know what we are doing and we are excited about it," he added.

After defeating India in the first Test at Wellington, New Zealand recorded their 100th Test win and they also became the first side to hand India a defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship. New Zealand will take on India in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29 to March 4. (ANI)

