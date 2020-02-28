Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA roundup: Harris carries short-handed Sixers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:03 IST
NBA roundup: Harris carries short-handed Sixers
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tobias Harris scored 34 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to lift the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting New York Knicks, 115-106, on Thursday. Al Horford had 15 points, nine assists, and seven boards, and Shake Milton scored 19 points as the Sixers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. Milton hit all five of his 3-point attempts, while Horford hit all four.

Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz had 11 each for the Sixers, who played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). The 76ers swept the four-game season series from the Knicks. Julius Randle paced the Knicks with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Maurice Harkless scored 17 points, RJ Barrett added 15 and Elfrid Payton had 18 points and 12 assists. The Knicks have lost six in a row.

Pacers 106, Trail Blazers 100 Domantas Sabonis overcame early foul trouble to collect 20 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana recorded a victory over Portland in Indianapolis.

Sabonis, whose father, Arvydas, played for the Trail Blazers, posted his 45th double-double of the season after playing just eight minutes in the first half. Sabonis picked up his third foul early in the second quarter on a charge against forwarding Caleb Swanigan. Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, and Victor Oladipo added 15 in his return from a two-game absence due to a back injury. T.J. Warren also had 15 points for the Pacers, who have won four of their past five contests following a season-long six-game losing streak.

Thunder 112, Kings 108 Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 as Oklahoma City beat visiting Sacramento.

Chris Paul added 17 points and seven assists, and Steven Adams contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. The Thunder won their fifth straight game and 14th in the past 17. Dennis Schroder recorded 13 points and seven assists, and Nerlens Noel had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder. Harrison Barnes scored 21 points, and Harry Giles III added 19 as Sacramento had a three-game winning streak halted. Nemanja Bjelica recorded 18 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield had 15 points on five 3-pointers while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Alex Len added 11 points apiece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Hopes the coronavirus would be contained to China vanished on Friday as infections spread rapidly around the world, countries started stockpiling medical equipment and investors took flight in expectation of a global recession. In Europe, t...

Turkish media says several hundred migrants walking towards Greek border

A group of migrants is walking in northwest Turkey toward its border with Greece, the Demiroren news agency reported on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.Demiroren sa...

Investigating officer in bribery case trying to save ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, other public servants: Former IO to court.

Investigating officer in bribery case trying to save ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, other public servants Former IO to court....

Amid virus, Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection

As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an added layer of protection a plastic sheet separating her from her passengers.Wang had the sheet installed last week as part of a campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020