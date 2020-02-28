Jets' Laine (foot) leaves early, X-rays negative

Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine left Thursday night's game against the visiting Washington Capitals after blocking a shot with his foot in the first period and did not return. Coach Paul Maurice told reporters afterward that X-rays showed no broken bones, and that Laine would travel with the team to Edmonton prior to Saturday's game against the Oilers. He'll be evaluated further before making a decision about playing.

"Just took a shot, and we'll have to see how he's feeling tomorrow," Maurice said. Laine blocked a shot from Michal Kempny off the inside of his left foot, then got up and attempted to block another one. He limped off and briefly stayed on the team's bench before heading to the locker room. The team ruled him out for the game.

The 21-year-old has 26 goals and 33 assists in 64 games this season, after topping 30 goals scored in each of his first three NHL seasons. The Jets have dealt with a number of injuries recently, including to Josh Morrissey, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, Adam Lowry and Luca Sbisa.

