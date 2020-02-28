Left Menu
South Africa displayed an all-round performance to defeat Thailand by 113 runs in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Friday here at the Manuka Oval.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 12:48 IST
Women's T20 WC: All-round South Africa thrash Thailand by 113 runs
South Africa's Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus in action against Thailand (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa displayed an all-round performance to defeat Thailand by 113 runs in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Friday here at the Manuka Oval. This win is the biggest by any team in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Chasing 196, Thailand lost its opening four wickets with just 15 runs on the board. In the fourth over of the innings, Thailand lost three wickets on consecutive balls. South Africa kept on taking wickets at regular intervals, and as a result, bowled out Thailand for just 82 runs.

Earlier, Lizelle Lee's knock of 101 runs helped South Africa post a total of 195/3 in the allotted twenty overs against Thailand. This is the highest score by any team in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup. The Proteas lost the wicket of Dane van Niekerk (2) in the third over of the innings, but Lee and Sune Luus got together to retrieve the Proteas innings. The duo put on a stand of 131 runs, which saw Lee bringing up her century.

Thailand finally got the breakthrough in the 15th over as Lee (101) was sent back to the pavilion by Suleeporn Laomi, reducing South Africa to 144/2. In the final overs, Luus and Chloe Tryon smashed boundaries to take South Africa's score past the 190-run mark.

Luus remained unbeaten on 61. Brief Scores: South Africa 195/3 (Lizelle Lee 101, Sune Luus 61, Ratanaporn Padunglerd 1-19) defeat Thailand 82/10 (Onnicha Kamchomphu 26, Chanida Sutthiruang 13, Shabnim Ismail 3-8) by 113 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

