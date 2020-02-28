Left Menu
Development News Edition

England register 42-run win over Pakistan, South Africa maul Thailand by 113 runs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:19 IST
England register 42-run win over Pakistan, South Africa maul Thailand by 113 runs

Skipper Heather Knight blasted a fluent fifty before spin twins Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone shared five wickets as England registered a 42-run win over Pakistan to strengthen their semi-final bid at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday Invited to bat, Heather Knight (62) and Nat Sciver (36) continued their fine form as England posted 158 for seven.

They returned to dismiss Pakistan for 116 for their second successive win and also close their gap on South Africa in Group B Glenn (3/15) and Ecclestone (2/12) exercised unrelenting control over the Pakistan run-chase as Bismah Maroof's side failed to back up their opening win over the West Indies.

In another match, South Africa mauled minnows Thailand by 113 runs to go top of the group, riding a 60-ball 101 by opener Lizelle Lee Electing to bat, South Africa posted a mammoth 195 for three with Lee punishing the inexperienced Thai attack for 16 boundaries and three massive hits.

Sune Luus chipped in with a 41-ball 61, which was studded with five hits to the fence and two sixes Shabnim Ismail (3/8) and Luus (3/15) then wrecked havoc on Thailand's batting line-up as South Africa bowled them out for 82 in 19.1 overs. Only Onnicha Kamchomphu (26) and Chanida Sutthiruang (13) could reach double figures.

Brief Score: England beat Pakistan by 42 runs, Manuka Oval, Canberra England 158-7, 20 overs (Heather Knight 62, Nat Sciver 36; Aiman Anwar 3-30) Pakistan 116 all out, 19.4 overs (Aliya Riaz 41; Sarah Glenn 3-15, Anya Shrubsole 3-25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

France calls on Syria, Russia to end offensive, offers Turkey help on refugees

France on Friday called on Russia and the Syrian government to end their offensive in northwestern Syria and said Europe was ready to reinforce its assistance to help Turkey handle Syrian refugees. I reiterated Frances call to the Syrian re...

Cricket-Boucher wants bowlers to ease pressure on S Africa batsmen

South Africa may have capitulated with the bat in their recent Twenty20 International series against Australia, but coach Mark Boucher wants to see improvement with the ball heading into three One-Day Internationals that start on Saturday.S...

Kerala successful in containing Coronavirus, says KK Shailaja

Kerala has been successful in containing the spread of coronavirus, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday. We can say that we have succeeded in the first part which is containing the virus. 3 students who were found to be corona...

Paraguay dengue fever death toll rises to 34

The death toll from a dengue fever outbreak in Paraguay rose to 34, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday, warning that the virus is spreading beyond the capital Asuncion.The number of fatalities was up from 20 last week, officials said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020