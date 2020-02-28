England register 42-run win over Pakistan, South Africa maul Thailand by 113 runs

Skipper Heather Knight blasted a fluent fifty before spin twins Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone shared five wickets as England registered a 42-run win over Pakistan to strengthen their semi-final bid at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday Invited to bat, Heather Knight (62) and Nat Sciver (36) continued their fine form as England posted 158 for seven.

They returned to dismiss Pakistan for 116 for their second successive win and also close their gap on South Africa in Group B Glenn (3/15) and Ecclestone (2/12) exercised unrelenting control over the Pakistan run-chase as Bismah Maroof's side failed to back up their opening win over the West Indies.

In another match, South Africa mauled minnows Thailand by 113 runs to go top of the group, riding a 60-ball 101 by opener Lizelle Lee Electing to bat, South Africa posted a mammoth 195 for three with Lee punishing the inexperienced Thai attack for 16 boundaries and three massive hits.

Sune Luus chipped in with a 41-ball 61, which was studded with five hits to the fence and two sixes Shabnim Ismail (3/8) and Luus (3/15) then wrecked havoc on Thailand's batting line-up as South Africa bowled them out for 82 in 19.1 overs. Only Onnicha Kamchomphu (26) and Chanida Sutthiruang (13) could reach double figures.

Brief Score: England beat Pakistan by 42 runs, Manuka Oval, Canberra England 158-7, 20 overs (Heather Knight 62, Nat Sciver 36; Aiman Anwar 3-30) Pakistan 116 all out, 19.4 overs (Aliya Riaz 41; Sarah Glenn 3-15, Anya Shrubsole 3-25).

