Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus impact: India pulls out of shooting world cup in Cyprus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:04 IST
Coronavirus impact: India pulls out of shooting world cup in Cyprus

India on Friday pulled out of next month's shooting World Cup in Cyprus, citing the novel coronavirus threat there as the epidemic continued to wreak havoc on sporting calendars across the world The shotgun world cup, recognised by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), is scheduled to be held in Nicosia from March 4 to 13.

"Acting upon the travel advisory by the Ministry of Health dated the 26th of this month, wherein certain nations have been listed for a complete travel ban, the Indian team has been withdrawn from the Cyprus World Cup beginning Mar 4, because we have found that at least one of those nations will be represented there," the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh said in a statement According to the federation, participating in the tournament "would have meant that our team would have come in contact with that team and bearing in mind the advisory and its content, it would further mean that there would be a very high likelihood of our athletes being quarantined upon return to India".

The NRAI also pointed out that the tournament in Cyprus and the next ISSF World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 16, are too close to each other "...Given the next World Cup commences on the 16th and our team was scheduled to travel back to Delhi on 12th, should any of them had been quarantined, they would not have been able to represent the country in New Delhi.

"Keeping the health and welfare of our athletes as a primary concern and in compliance with the ministry of Health travel advisory and finally given the facts as stated above, the NRAI decided to regrettably withdraw its team." The deadly virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed close to 3000 people and infected nearly 80,000 globally Earlier in the day, a federation source had said the team withdrew from the tournament on the advice of the government.

"The coronavirus threat is the only reason we are pulling out and it has been done on the advice of central agencies," he had said "Given the situation it was the right decision as we can't put our shooters, support staff and accompanying officials at risk of contracting the virus." Cyprus does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus yet but suspected patients are being quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Major sporting events across the world are being either postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. Among the events affected are several football matches, including in Japan and Italy, boxing's Olympic qualifiers, badminton tournaments, and archery events, to name a few Europa League matches, among others, are being played behind closed doors, while boxing's Olympic qualifier has been shifted from Wuhan to Jordan.

The outbreak of the deadly disease has also affected the New Delhi shooting world cup, with seven countries already withdrawing China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, North Korea, Turkmenistan and Bahrain have opted out due to the coronavirus crisis in these countries.

Earlier this month, the Indian government refused to grant visas to Chinese grapplers for the Asian Wrestling Championship held here due to the disease which originated from the capital of central China's Hubei province In the tournament scheduled in Cyprus, the Indian shooting team included proven performers such as Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay Sheoran, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan.

The shooters were scheduled to leave in two batches on March 2 and 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican says pope "slightly unwell", dismisses speculation

The Vatican moved on Friday to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than slightly unwell as the 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader cancelled official audiences for the second day. The Vatican has not specified what the pop...

Juventus, AC Milan cancel pre-match pressers amid Serie A coronavirus lockdown

Milan, Feb 28 AFP Juventus have called off their pre-match press conference ahead of Sundays Serie A clash against title-rivals Inter Milan because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy The match is among five Serie A games in the north of t...

Newcastle ban handshakes to guard against coronavirus

London, Feb 28 AFP Premier League club Newcastle United have introduced a handshake ban to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday Theres a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as ...

11 chairs in names of women scientists to be established at institutes across country: Smriti Irani

Eleven chairs in the names of women scientists, including renowned anthropologist Iravati Karve, will be established at institutes across the country to honour their contribution in the field of science, Women and Child Development Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020