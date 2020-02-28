Left Menu
Soccer-Spurs' Son to 'self-isolate' on return from South Korea

  28-02-2020
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:14 IST
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will self-isolate, in line with government recommendations over the coronavirus, on his return to London after travelling home to South Korea, the Premier League club said on Friday. Son travelled to Seoul for surgery on a fractured arm and will be out of action in any case for several weeks, but Spurs say they will follow British government recommendations while he continues his rehab on his return.

The process is purely precautionary, the club said. South Korea has the most cases outside China. It reported 571 new infections on Friday, bringing the total to 2,337 with 13 people killed.

"Sonny when he's back from Seoul we will have to follow the protocols and we are not going to have him immediately here," Spurs manager Jose Mourinho told reporters.

