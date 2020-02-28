Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai to host Asia Cup 2020, India and Pakistan will participate

The next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will participate in the biennial tournament, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 23:02 IST
Dubai to host Asia Cup 2020, India and Pakistan will participate
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Image Credit: ANI

The next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will participate in the biennial tournament, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said on Friday. "Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The event will be held later this year. Pakistan was scheduled to host the Asia Cup this year but amidst tensions between the two countries and security concerns in Pakistan, the BCCI said the Indian team will not travel there.

India and Pakistan last played in the ICC World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue came out triumphant by 89 runs. The BCCI president also congratulated the Indian team for becoming the first team to qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal with a three-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday

"They are playing some fantastic cricket and have qualified. Nobody is favourites in a world tournament. They are a good side, let's see where they finish," Ganguly said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Vivo releases Apex 2020 concept phone with edgeless display, Gimbal camera

Vivo officially introduced its Apex 2020 concept phone today. It boasts ultra-premium features such as an edgeless display and a Gimbal-stabilising camera.In the official video, the Vivo Apex 2020 is seen sporting a 48-megapixel Gimbal came...

U.N. chief calls for Syria truce before situation 'entirely out of control'

U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in northwest Syria before the situation gets entirely out of control.Speaking after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike, Guterres described ...

Fire in central Paris, train station evacuated during protests: police

Paris, Feb 28 AFP Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated after violence broke out on the margins of a banned protest against a Congolese artist giving a concert nearby Avoid th...

Distress calls unanswered for 48-72 hours, police absent: Report on Delhi violence

Frantic phone calls to emergency 100 number went unanswered for 48-72 hours and police personnel were missing when people needed them, a fact-finding report by a civil rights group based on eyewitness accounts from riot-hit northeast Delhi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020