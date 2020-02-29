Report: Patriots WR Sanu to undergo ankle surgery

New England Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu is expected to undergo ankle surgery, ESPN reported Friday. Sanu, 30, suffered a high ankle sprain during a mid-November game and the injury hasn't healed, according to the report.

Sanu had just 26 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown in eight games with the Patriots after being acquired from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick on Oct. 22. He caught 10 passes for 81 yards and one score against the Baltimore Ravens in his second game for New England on Nov. 3. But he injured the ankle two weeks later and his production dropped.

After missing a game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sanu had six total receptions for 40 yards over the next three games and continued to provide limited production the rest of the campaign. He also had just one catch for 11 yards in the AFC wild-card round loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Sanu had 33 catches for 313 yards and one score in seven games for Atlanta prior to the trade. His season totals of 59 catches for 520 yards and two touchdowns were a dropoff from his 2018 stats with the Falcons: 66 for 838 and four scores. Overall, Sanu has 403 receptions for 4,507 yards and 26 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-15), Falcons (2016-19) and Patriots.

