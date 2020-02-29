Soccer-Silva at the double as Frankfurt storm through to Europa last 16

Andre Silva scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt reached the last 16 of the Europa League on Friday with a 2-2 draw, and 6-3 aggregate win, over FC Salzburg in a storm-delayed match in Austria. Frankfurt, 4-1 winners at home, will now play Swiss side, Basel, in the next round.

Salzburg took the lead at the Red Bull Arena through captain Andreas Ulmer in the 10th minute but Silva headed in the equalizer in the 30th. The home side again went back in front with a header from defender Jerome Onguene in the 71st but Portuguese striker Silva again equalized by smashing the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area with seven minutes remaining.

The match had been postponed from Thursday after a severe storm warning in the area.

