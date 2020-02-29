Rain delays start of 2nd Test between India and New Zealand

Rain has delayed the start of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday

India need to win the match to draw the two-Test series. The visitors had lost the opening Test match by 10 wickets in Wellington

India had won the tour-opening T20 series 5-0 before suffering a 0-3 reversalin the following ODI series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.