Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers rout Rangers as Kreider hurt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 08:24 IST
Flyers rout Rangers as Kreider hurt

Claude Giroux scored two goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the previously surging New York Rangers 5-2 on Friday. Sean Couturier had one goal and one assist, while James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who won their fifth in a row. Jakub Voracek compiled four assists, and Scott Laughton had two assists for Philadelphia, which improved to 23-5-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves for his 18th home win. Jesper Fast and Brett Howden each scored for the Rangers, who had their five-game winning streak and a franchise-best nine-game road win streak snapped. Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 35 shots.

Fast gave the Rangers a quick 1-0 lead at 2:49 of the first period when he corralled a loose puck in front and sent it past Hart on a second effort. Giroux found himself open in front and fired a wrist shot at 12:45 with the shot barely deflected aside by Georgiev. Couturier then tied the game at 1 after receiving a pass from Voracek and notching his 20th goal of the season at 16:07.

The Rangers' Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot in the first period and didn't return. Kreider, who signed a seven-year contract on Monday, sustained the injury after blocking a shot by Philippe Myers. New York's dangerous power play was buzzing on its first chance in the second period. Despite three shots and a number of opportunities, the Flyers killed it off.

The Flyers went ahead 2-1 at 13:00 of the second when van Riemsdyk tapped home a rebound in front. Philadelphia then took a 3-1 advantage at 15:05 when Giroux scored as he was falling to the ice.

Giroux recorded his second goal, this time on the power play at 2:36 of third for a 4-1 lead. Giroux now has 19 goals this season. New York's Artemi Panarin hit the crossbar at 12:45 of the third, and the puck bounced out. Eleven seconds later, Hayes scored for a 5-1 Flyers lead.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli's poor form continues, dismissed for three runs in second Test against NZ

India skipper Virat Kohlis lean patch continued on Saturday as he was dismissed for just three runs in the ongoing first day of the second Test against New Zealand. He was sent back to the pavilion by Tim Southee as the Kiwi had him adjudge...

Flyers rout Rangers as Kreider hurt

Claude Giroux scored two goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the previously surging New York Rangers, 5-2, on Friday. Sean Couturier had one goal and one assist, while James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyer...

Omega-3 fat supplements ineffective for cancer prevention: Study

A new research has shown that supplements based on Omega-3 fats do not have a protective effect against cancer and could even potentially increase the chances of its onset, albeit marginally. Consumption of omega 3 fats is widely promoted g...

Quinton de Kock has a genius brain when it comes to cricket: Duminy

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy praised current skipper Quinton de Kock saying that the latter has got a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He has a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He sees things that not a lot of us see ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020