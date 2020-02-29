Flyers rout Rangers as Kreider hurt

Claude Giroux scored two goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the previously surging New York Rangers 5-2 on Friday. Sean Couturier had one goal and one assist, while James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who won their fifth in a row. Jakub Voracek compiled four assists, and Scott Laughton had two assists for Philadelphia, which improved to 23-5-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves for his 18th home win. Jesper Fast and Brett Howden each scored for the Rangers, who had their five-game winning streak and a franchise-best nine-game road win streak snapped. Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 35 shots.

Fast gave the Rangers a quick 1-0 lead at 2:49 of the first period when he corralled a loose puck in front and sent it past Hart on a second effort. Giroux found himself open in front and fired a wrist shot at 12:45 with the shot barely deflected aside by Georgiev. Couturier then tied the game at 1 after receiving a pass from Voracek and notching his 20th goal of the season at 16:07.

The Rangers' Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot in the first period and didn't return. Kreider, who signed a seven-year contract on Monday, sustained the injury after blocking a shot by Philippe Myers. New York's dangerous power play was buzzing on its first chance in the second period. Despite three shots and a number of opportunities, the Flyers killed it off.

The Flyers went ahead 2-1 at 13:00 of the second when van Riemsdyk tapped home a rebound in front. Philadelphia then took a 3-1 advantage at 15:05 when Giroux scored as he was falling to the ice.

Giroux recorded his second goal, this time on the power play at 2:36 of third for a 4-1 lead. Giroux now has 19 goals this season. New York's Artemi Panarin hit the crossbar at 12:45 of the third, and the puck bounced out. Eleven seconds later, Hayes scored for a 5-1 Flyers lead.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.