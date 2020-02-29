Left Menu
Hornets shock Raptors on the road, 99-96

  Updated: 29-02-2020 09:01 IST
  Created: 29-02-2020 09:01 IST
Terry Rozier made one free throw to break a tie with 2.1 seconds to play as the visiting Charlotte Hornets defeated the Toronto Raptors, 99-96, on Friday night. Rozier was fouled away from the ball by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, his sixth personal foul, to give Rozier one shot and giving the Hornets possession after he made it. Devonte' Graham then was fouled and made two free throws with 1.2 seconds to play.

Rozier finished with 18 points. Graham also scored 18 points for the Hornets, who have won two in a row. Miles Bridges had 17 points, P.J. Washington 15 and Bismack Biyombo 13 points and 11 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 24 points -- 14 in the third quarter -- and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row. Norman Powell, who had missed the previous nine games with a broken finger, scored 22. Kyle Lowry had 21 points and OG Anunoby had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Charlotte shot 43.6 percent from the field and Toronto shot 34.7 percent. The Raptors were without Serge Ibaka (sore knee) and Fred VanVleet (sore shoulder).

The Hornets, who led by 17 during the second quarter and by 11 at halftime, took a seven-point advantage into the fourth quarter. But Lowry gave Toronto a one-point lead with a 3-pointer only to have Rozier answer with a 3-pointer, and Charlotte led by two with 2:29 to play. Lowry tied it with a free throw with 52.8 seconds to play.

Graham hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Charlotte a 25-23 lead after the first quarter. The Hornets started the second quarter with a 19-4 surge and led by 17 on Biyombo's layup with 6:06 remaining. Siakam's layup with 1:28 left in the first half cut the lead to 11.

The Hornets led 52-41 at halftime. The Hornets shot 43.6 percent from the field and Toronto shot 26.9 percent. Toronto cut the lead to five on Lowry's 3-pointer with 8:40 remaining in the third quarter. Charlotte led 73-66 after three quarters.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

