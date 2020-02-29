Left Menu
Mitchell's 30 helps Jazz end skid with win over Wizards

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 10:24 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 10:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and the Utah Jazz held off the visiting Washington Wizards 129-119 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak. Bradley Beal led all scorers with 42 points on 17-of-33 shooting and added 10 assists for Washington, which has lost four of five since the All-Star break.

Beal notched his 10th 40-point game of the season and his 17th consecutive game with 25 of more points, tying the franchise record set by Walt Bellamy in 1961-62. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points for Utah and Jordan Clarkson added 20.

Reserve Thomas Bryant added 16 points for Washington and Rui Hachimura had 15. The Jazz shot 51.4 percent (19 for 37) from 3-point range and outrebounded the Wizards 54-41. Utah turned the ball over 11 times in the first half but four times after intermission.

The Wizards led 72-67 midway through the third quarter, but the Jazz closed the quarter with a 23-9 run ignited by a pair of Bogdanovic 3-pointers. Clarkson's three to open the fourth quarter gave Utah a 93-81 lead and Conley hit a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 100-85 with 9:03 remaining.

Washington got within nine at the 6:42 mark when Troy Brown, Jr. scored and added a free throw and Davis Bertans' 3-pointer made it 104-98 with 6:11 to go. After Beal's three cut it to 104-101, Mitchell answered with a three to stop the Washington run. Royce O'Neale's 3-pointer made 110-103 with 4:36 left and the Wizards got no closer than five points the rest of the way.

The Wizards had a 10-0 run early in the first quarter, but Mitchell scored nine straight Utah points as the Jazz went on an 11-1 run to take the lead. Beal scored 23 points in the half and the Wizards led 60-58 at halftime.

