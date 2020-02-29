PSG are very strong at home: Tuchel ahead of clash against Dijon FCO

Ahead of the Ligue 1 clash against Dijon FCO, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his club is very strong at home and they want to win in front of their fans. "We recorded a big win over them in the Coupe de France, but we lost against them in Ligue 1. The first half in the Cup game was very tight. They defend very well and are very good on the counterattack," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"They like to look long and contest in the air and then look for the second ball. They are also dangerous from throw-ins. We have to be focused. We are very strong at home and we want to win in front of our fans," he added. After the Dijon FCO clash, PSH will take on Lyon in Coupe de France semi-finals and then Strasbourg in the Ligue. The Strasbourg match will be followed by a game against Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League.

Tuchel said they have great games coming up and want to win every game. "We have some great games coming up. The players want to win every game between now and Borussia Dortmund. They are ready to take on their responsibilities and that means win these upcoming matches before we focus on the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund," he said.

PSG will take on Dijon FCO today at Parc des Princes. (ANI)

