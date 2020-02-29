Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 1

The scoreboard on day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday

India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Boult 7 Cheteshwar Pujara c Latham b Jamieson 54 Virat Kohli lbw b Southee 3 Ajinkya Rahane c Taylor b Southee 7 Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Wagner 55 Rishabh Pant b Jamieson 12 Ravindra Jadeja c Boult b Jamieson 9 Umesh Yadav c Watling b Jamieson 0 Mohammed Shami b Boult 16 Jasprit Bumrah not out 10 Extras (B-4, LB-6, WD-5) 15 Total (For 5 wickets in 63 overs) 242 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-80, 85, 4-113, 5-194, 6-197, 7-207, 8-207, 9-216

Bowling: Tim Southee 13-5-38-2, Trent Boult 17-2-89-2, Colin de Grandhomme 9-2-31-0, Kyle Jamieson 14-3-45-5, Neil Wagner 10-2-29-1.

