  Updated: 29-02-2020 12:30 IST
India on backfoot after being bowled out against NZ on day one of second Test
India's Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara in action against New Zealand (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India has been put on backfoot as the side was bowled out for 242 against New Zealand on day one of the second Test of the two-match series on Saturday here at the Hagley Oval. After bundling out India, New Zealand ended the first day at 63/0. Tom Blundell (29*) and Tom Latham (27*) ensured that the hosts do not lose any wickets before the close of play.

After being sent into bat, Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw put on 30 runs for the first wicket, however, New Zealand got the wicket of Agarwal (7) in the sixth over. Shaw kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals and as a result, brought up his half-century in a quick time. With India getting into a good position in the match, New Zealand came back strongly to dismiss Shaw (54), Virat Kohli (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (7) in quick succession, reducing the visitors to 113/4.

Then, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari got together to retrieve the innings for the Indian side. Their partnership saw both batsmen bringing up their respective half-centuries. However on the cusp of tea break, Vihari (55) gave his wicket away off the bowling of Neil Wagner and as a result, the side went into the tea break at 194/5. Immediately after the tea interval, India was given a big blow, as Pujara (54) was sent back to the pavilion by Kyle Jamieson.

After Pujara's dismissal, India lost back-to-back wickets of Rishabh Pant (12), Umesh Yadav (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (9) and were left reeling at 216/9. The last pair of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah added 26 more runs to the total and India was finally bowled out for 242. Jamieson scalped five wickets for the hosts New Zealand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

