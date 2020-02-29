Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:41 IST
Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Indian batsmen showed intent but their reckless shot selection took them only as far as 242 on an eventful opening day of the second Test against New Zealand, here on Saturday Prithvi Shaw (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) hit contrasting half-centuries to take the fight to the rival camp. However, Hanuma Vihari's (55 off 70 balls) dismissal at the stroke of tea tilted the scale in New Zealand's favor as they gained a clear upper-hand by stumps. Kyle Jamieson (5/45) in an inspired post-tea spell blew away the middle and lower-order to finish with his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second Test.

The hosts ended the day at 63 for no loss with both the Toms – Latham (27 batting) and Blundell (29 batting) hardly troubled by Indian pacers The pitch will be best for batting on days two and three which means that for Virat Kohli and his men, the catch-up game starts from the second day itself as ignominy of a 0-2 series loss looms large.

On a green-top, three Indian batsmen showed that scoring runs weren't difficult Shah's lunging drive after his second half-century in Tests and Vihari and Pujara's ill-timed pull shots were a testimony that their dismissals were more about profligacy than New Zealand's bowling. Rishabh Pant, who has been preferred over a much-accomplished Wriddhiman Saha, purely on batting skills, played a lazy shot to find his stumps rattled.

From 194 for four with a standard first innings total of 350 looking imminent, India lost five wickets for 22 runs in a period of six overs and it could well have a decisive impact in the final outcome of the contest. Jamieson, in his post-tea spell, got rid of Pujara, Pant and Umesh Yadav in quick succession as India lost a golden opportunity to press home the advantage The 32 boundaries and three sixes with a run-rate of 3.84 in 63 overs will not able to tell the story how Indians fluffed their lines during the day.

The immensely talented Shaw displayed improved footwork that saw him drive elegantly as the likes of Trent Boult (2/89) and Colin de Grandhomme (0/31) were guilty of over-pitching in trying to get some swing There were square drives and a few on-drives while he also played and missed a few. He did live dangerously but more importantly, had the scoreboard ticking even when Pujara was stuck at the other end.

Neil Wagner bowled a bouncer and Shaw hooked him for maximum to reach his half-century. Having added 50 runs with Pujara, the senior partner should have ideally calmed the inexperienced one, who instead of playing for lunch, lunged at a fuller delivery from Jamieson to be brilliantly caught by Latham Kohli's poor tour just got worse when Tim Southee (2/38) got one to shape in slightly finding him plumb in-front. Ajinkya Rahane jabbed with limited footwork as Pujara looked more assured about his off-stump even as he hit occasional drives but mostly holding one end up.

It was young Vihari, who changed the course by counter-attacking the trio of Boult, Southee, and Wagner in a quick time. Interestingly, when Pujara was on 49, Vihari was on 13 and by the time he got out for 55, having hit 10 boundaries, India's number three was on 53 Vihari looked comfortably against Wagner as he played a slash over point to complete his fifty and then another pull-shot off the very next delivery. But Vihari played one shot too many as Wagner bowled a slow bouncer to take him out of the equation.

Once India came out to bat after tea, Jamieson changed the tactic from bowling fuller to his usual back of the long line that could create disconcerting bounce or the batsmen. Pujara got a good bouncer and there was no balance while going for the pull-shot. Indian innings were in total disarray by then and result was another day where stars promised a lot and delivered too little.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment to Wednesday

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh Unnao three years ago The rape survivors had father died o...

No going back: Bali's Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland

Denpasar Indonesia, Feb 29 AFP Hundreds of Chinese tourists on vacation in Bali are scrambling to avoid going home, fearing both infection from the deadly new coronavirus and Beijings handling of the epidemic Concerns over the rapidly-sprea...

Taliban orders halt to attacks in Afghanistan ahead of U.S. agreement

The Taliban ordered all its fighters to refrain from any kind of attack on Saturday ahead of the signing of an agreement with the U.S. diplomats aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan. Today all the Taliban fighters are ordered to refrain f...

Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring that all citizens get benefit and justice is the governments responsibility and also the base of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas. Addressing a public meeting at Samajik Saha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020