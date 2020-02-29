Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sun ban a 'statement to the world', says rival Horton

Mack Horton says the eight-year doping ban handed out to his rival Sun Yang, who the Australian swimmer once famously described as a "drug cheat", was a statement to the world about clean sport. Barring a successful appeal, multiple Olympic and world champion Sun's competitive career was brought to an end by Friday's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). NHL roundup: Knights keep rolling in Lehner's debut

Robin Lehner made 32 saves in his Vegas debut, and Reilly Smith scored two goals as the Golden Knights tied a franchise record with their eighth consecutive victory with a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night in Las Vegas. William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy also scored goals for Vegas, which won its seventh straight home game. The Golden Knights, who increased their Pacific Division lead to six points, matched their record eight-game win streak set from Dec. 14, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018. Spring training roundup: Strasburg struggles in spring debut

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg had a rough spring debut, giving up three runs in 1 1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at West Palm Beach, Fla. Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before being removed. The right-hander gave up three hits and one walk. Soccer: Leeds goalkeeper handed eight-game ban after racism charge

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was banned for eight matches and fined 60,000 pounds ($77,964.00) on Friday after being found guilty of racist abuse in a Championship match against Charlton Athletic last September. The FA said the 33-year-old Spaniard, who joined Leeds from Real Madrid last year, must also attend face-to-face education after the breach of rule E3 (2) which covers discriminatory abuse. Djokovic saves three match points to set up Dubai final with Tsitsipas

World number one Novak Djokovic saved three match points to beat France's Gael Monfils 2-6 7-6(8) 6-1 on Friday as he set up a final showdown at the Dubai Open with Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic is yet to lose this year and the Australian Open champion extended his unbeaten run in 2020 to 17 matches with what was also his 17th win over Monfils. Golf: Steele takes second-round lead as Koepka misses Honda Classic cut

Brendan Steele seized the second-round lead as the Honda Classic lost much of its star power when Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose missed the cut in Florida on Friday. American Steele almost had a hole-in-one and tamed testing winds to shoot a three-under-par 67 that could have been even better had he not found the water with his second shot for a closing bogey at the par-five 18th. Cycling: Kajihara makes history for Japan, Ganna breaks world record

Yumi Kajihara became the first Japanese woman to be crowned as a world track cycling champion as she claimed gold in the omnium, while Italy's Filippo Ganna kept the records tumbling with a masterful day of riding on Friday. Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny, recovering from a broken shoulder, crashed heavily in the opening scratch race which Kajihara won and the 22-year-old never looked back. Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Tokyo has no Plan B for this year's Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with under five months before the event, a senior official said on Friday. "There will not be one bit of change in holding the Games as planned," Katsura Enyo, deputy director general of the Tokyo 2020 Preparation Bureau at the city government, told Reuters. Nike shoe debate rages as runners weigh advantages at U.S. Olympic trials

A debate over Nike's record-breaking distance footwear raged on ahead of Saturday's U.S. Olympic marathon trials, as the shoe's buzz-worthy technology continued to raise questions over whether it offered an unfair advantage to runners. The Nike Vaporfly shoe captured the spotlight in October when Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour marathon barrier wearing a pair, and various versions of it have featured in other record-smashing runs since. NBA roundup: Thunder's streak ends in blowout loss to Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-86 home blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It was the Bucks' third win of 40 or more points, tying the NBA record for most such games in a season. The margin narrowly missed being the largest in the NBA this season. The Los Angeles Clippers beat Atlanta by 49 earlier this season.

