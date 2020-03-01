Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Lunch, Day 2

Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday

India 1st Innings: 242 New Zealand 1st innings: Tom Latham b Shami 52 Tom Blundell lbw b Umesh 30 Kane Williamson c Pant b Bumrah 3 Ross Taylor c Umesh b Ravindra Jadeja 15 Henry Nicholls c Kohli b Shami 14 BJ Watling batting 0 Colin de Grandhomme batting 8 Extras (B-16, LB-4) 20 Total (For 5 wickets in 48 overs) 142 Fall of Wickets: 66-1, 69-2, 109-3, 130-4, 133-5

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-3-35-1, Umesh Yadav 14-2-32-1, Mohammed Shami 15-2-45-2, Ravidnra Jadeja 4-1-10-1.

