India dismiss New Zealand for 235 on day 2 of second Test

India dismissed New Zealand for 235 in their first innings on day two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets, Jasprit Bumrah snapped three, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav accounted for two and one wickets respectively.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham (52) and Kyle Jamieson (49) did bulk of the scoring India had scored 242 in their first innings.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 242 New Zealand 1st innings: 235 allout in 73.1 overs (Tom Latham 52 Kyle Jamieson 49; Jasprit Bumrah 3/62, Mohammed Shami 4/81, Ravindra Jadeja 2/22).

