Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand Day 2

  • PTI
  • Christchurch
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 09:16 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 09:16 IST
Scoreboard on day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday

India 1st Innings: 242 New Zealand 1st innings: Tom Latham b Shami 52 Tom Blundell lbw b Umesh 30 Kane Williamson c Pant b Bumrah 3 Ross Taylor c Umesh b Ravindra Jadeja 15 Henry Nicholls c Kohli b Shami 14 BJ Watling c Ravindra Jadeja b Bumrah 0 Colin de Grandhomme b Ravindra Jadeja 26 Tim Southee c Pant b Bumrah 0 Kyle Jamieson c Pant b Shami 49 Neil Wagner c Ravindra Jadeja b Shami 21 Trent Boult not out 1 Extras (B-20, LB-4) 24 Total (For 10 wickets in 73.1 overs) 235 Fall of Wickets: 66-1, 69-2, 109-3, 130-4, 133-5, 153-6, 153-7, 177-8, 228-9, 235-10

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 22-5-62-3, Umesh Yadav 18-2-46-1, Mohammed Shami 23.1-3-81-4, Ravindra Jadeja 10-2-22-2. (MORE) PTI ATKATK

