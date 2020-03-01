Left Menu
Difficult to put in words: Klaasen on maiden century

South Africa batsman Heinrich Klaasen who notched his maiden ODI century said it is difficult to be express in words.

Difficult to put in words: Klaasen on maiden century
South Africa batsman Heinrich Klaasen. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa batsman Heinrich Klaasen who notched his maiden ODI century said it is difficult to be express in words. "It's difficult to put in words. It's just pure emotion that came out," ESPNcricinfo quoted Klaasen as saying.

Playing in his 15th ODI match, Klaasen achieved the feat against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series. The right-handed batsman played a knock of 123 runs studded with seven fours and four sixes. The spectacular innings took the pressure off from Quinton de Kock who has been Proteas' top scorer in five out of the last six series.

"He is an incredible player but we can't put all the pressure on them. The coach has been asking for someone else step up. Quinton can't bat for 50 overs on his own," said Klaasen. South Africa defeated Australia by 74 runs in the first ODI. With this victory, the Proteas have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series. The second ODI will be played on March 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

