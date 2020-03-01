Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 WC: South Africa secure semi-finals spot with victory over Pakistan

South Africa women defeated Pakistan by 17 runs in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 13:12 IST
Women's T20 WC: South Africa secure semi-finals spot with victory over Pakistan
With this victory, South Africa booked their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa women defeated Pakistan by 17 runs in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday. With this victory, South Africa booked their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Chasing a target of 137 runs, Pakistan witnessed a good start to their innings as both openers, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali, struck regular boundaries. Shabnim Ismail provided South Africa with their first breakthrough as she dismissed Ali (12) in the fourth over. In the next over, Umaima Sohail was run out on a duck.

Nida Dar (3) was then given LBW off Dane van Niekerk's delivery which put Pakistan under immense pressure. Aliya Riaz then joined Javeria Khan on the field. As the team started to get some momentum, Pakistan lost another wicket through run out, this time Javeria Khan (31). Nonkululeko Mlaba then bowled Sidra Nawaz (8) which reduced Pakistan to 72/5.

Iram Javed then came out to bat and played brilliantly along with Riaz. Riaz played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs while Javed scored 17 runs but despite their efforts, Pakistan suffered a defeat. Earlier, after opting to bat first, South Africa did not get off to a good start as Diana Baig dismissed Lizelle Lee in the very first over of the innings.

The skipper Dane van Niekerk was then joined by Marizanne Kapp on the field but Baig struck again and removed Van Niekerk (3). Mignon du Preez was the next batter. Both the batters took South Africa past 50-run mark but soon after, Nida Dar dismissed Du Preez (17). Syeda Aroob Shah then took the much-needed wicket of Kapp, who played a knock of 31 runs.

Laura Wolvaardt helped the struggling South Africa team as she played a very destructive inning. She smashed eight boundaries and played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off just 36 balls. With the help of Wolvaardt's scintillating innings, South Africa managed to put a respectable total of 136 runs on the board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens floodgates

Migrants trickled through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday, as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. At least 220 people had arrived by sea on the Greek isla...

Kerala CM hands over 28 houses to flood victims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday handed over 28 houses to flood victims built by the Rotary International, here in Kochi.He inaugurated the launch of the next project in which Rotary International aims to construct 52 more h...

Over-advertising eco-friendliness of products may put consumers off: Study

Companies looking to promote their environmentally friendly products should downplay their green credentials to get more customers, according to a study which says by over-advertising green attributes, firms risk generating associations wit...

India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a proactive defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shah also said that India has now joined the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020