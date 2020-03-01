Left Menu
We do not believe in blame game: Jasprit Bumrah

Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that his team does not believe in playing the blame game after Indian batters utterly failed to leave a mark against New Zealand pacers.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that his team does not believe in playing the blame game after Indian batters utterly failed to leave a mark against New Zealand pacers. India were all-out on 242 runs in the first innings but the bowlers managed to control the damage as they restrained New Zealand to 235 runs. However, in the second innings as well, Indian batsmen performed poorly as they are on 90/6 after the end of day two.

"In our culture, we do not look at blaming anyone because everybody is trying really hard and we know how things work in sports. We as a unit are very close and we are working hard. Yes we lost more wickets than we wanted to but as a team, we do not play the blame game and we try to keep everyone together," Bumrah said after the end of day two of the second Test here on Sunday. Mohammed Shami picked four wickets while Bumrah clinched three wickets in New Zealand's first innings. Bumrah said as a bowler he is always trying to sharpen his skills.

"As a bowler, I look to do whatever I can, be it any format. I try to practice everything that I know and try to sharpen my skills. If I want to add something, I try to add it in the nets. Nets are for your benefits to practise all your skills. I look to do that whenever I practise," he said. The 26-year-old pacer also acknowledged the importance of patience in Test cricket as he said: "Patience is very important, be it for bowler, batsmen or fielder. Because in Test cricket, you do not get instant results and you will have to keep working hard and keep putting the efforts. Test cricket teaches you so many things."

Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will resume India's second innings on day three on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

