16 wickets on day 2, action-packed day to be honest: Boult

The day two of the second Test between Indian and New Zealand, which saw the loss of 16 wickets, has been dubbed as an "action-packed" day by Trent Boult.

  Christchurch
  Updated: 01-03-2020 17:05 IST
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Image Credit: ANI

The day two of the second Test between Indian and New Zealand, which saw the loss of 16 wickets, has been dubbed as an "action-packed" day by Trent Boult. "I think it was an action-packed day to be honest, 16 wickets on day two. There has been some good cricket played by both the teams," Boult said after the end of day two here on Sunday.

Boult said the Indian team is known for their ability to adapt to conditions but thankfully they have not been able to adjust in the last couple of days. Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts on 235 runs after New Zealand resumed the day from 63/0. However, New Zealand bowlers too bowled scintillatingly as they sent six Indian batsmen back to the pavilion when they just had 90 runs on the board.

"I said before the match started that one of the strengths of the Indian side is their ability to soak up those conditions and understand how to adjust," he said. "Thankfully, they have not quite done that over the last couple of days but that is why they are the best team in the world. I am sure they will be a little bit frustrated," added Boult.

India currently have a 97-run lead over New Zealand. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will resume India's second innings on day three on Monday. (ANI)

