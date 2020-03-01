Sri Lanka win thrilling ODI by six-run against Windies, clean sweep series by 3-0

All-round Sri Lanka defeated West Indies in a thrilling third ODI by six runs at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. With this win, the hosts clean swept the series 3-0. In the last over, Windies were required 13 runs but only managed to get six.

Chasing a massive target of 308, Fabian Allen's late knock of 37 from 15 balls ignited the hope of victory for the visitors but he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Kusal Mendis off Angelo Mathews in the second ball of the last over. Shai Hope (72) and Sunil Ambris (60) provided a solid start for the team. Nicholas Pooran (50) and skipper Kieron Pollard (49) played handy knocks. The Caribbean side only managed to score 301/9 in the 50 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews grabbed four wickets. Earlier, the Islanders won the toss and opted to bat first. The spirited team performance allowed the hosts to post a target of 307 in allotted 50 overs.

Dimuth Karunaratne (44), Kusal Perera (44), Kusal Mendis (55), and Dhananjaya de Silva (51) power Sri Lanka to reach a giant total. For Windies, Alzarri Joseph bagged four wickets while Jason Holder clinched two wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 307 all out (Kusal Mendis 55, Alzarri Joseph 4-65) beat West Indies 301/9 (Shai Hope 72, Angelo Mathews 4-59) by six runs. (ANI)

