Chawrasia finishes 25th at Oman Open, Finn Valimaki squeezes Stone in play-off

  • Muscat
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:35 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:32 IST
Two late bogeys spoilt his card but SSP Chawrasia still shot a five-under 67 for a tied-25th place finish at the Oman Open, giving himself a great boost ahead of his favorite event, the Hero Indian Open He was in contention for a top-10 finish until he found bogeys on 15th and 17th. "A good satisfying finish and it gives me confidence going into next few events and Indian Open," said Chawrasia, the only one out of the three Indians to make the cut in Oman.

Finland's Sami Valimaki, who was outside top-100, beat Brandon Stone in a play-off to win his first European Tour title. Both were tied at 13-under before Valimaki won the play-off After a stunning 64 in round three put him alongside Stone in a six-way tie for the lead, Valimaki birdied two of his last three holes to get into a play-off with Stone in difficult, breezy conditions by the coast. Earlier, Frenchman Adrien Saddier set the clubhouse lead at 12-under but eventually ended third.

Stone seemed close to victory as he holed a 20 footer on the last to get to 13 under, but Valimaki provided more drama by holing from a similar distance to take the contest to extra holes The duo halved the 18th in pars twice before Stone sent his second shot into the stands on the third trip and failed to get up and down. A par was enough to hand Valimaki victory.

Italian Guido Migliozzi and Finn Mikko Korhonen finished at 11-under, two shots were clear of Spaniard Alejandro Canizares, South African George Coetzee, Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard and England's Jordan Smith.

