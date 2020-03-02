Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian 20km Race Walk C'ships in Japan cancelled due to coronavirus threat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:55 IST
Asian 20km Race Walk C'ships in Japan cancelled due to coronavirus threat

The Asian 20km Race Walk Championships in Japan scheduled for March 15, where 13 Indians were to take part, has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak Tokyo Olympics-bound Bhawana Jat was to lead the Indian challenge in the event earlier scheduled to be held in Nomi city.

The Asian Athletics Athletics Association (AAA) took the decision to cancel the championship after a request from the Japan federation "After due consideration and approval from the AAA Council, I confirm that Asian 20km Race Walking Championships has been cancelled," AAA President Dahlan Al Hamad said in a statement.

"In view of the COVID-19, the Government of Japan has proposed for higher alert. All major events in the country has been cancelled or delayed. Japan Association of Athletics Federation has requested to cancel the Championships," he added This is the third major athletics event to be cancelled or postponed after the dreaded coronavirus outbreak in China. The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to be held in Nanjing, China, from March 13 to 15 was postponed to March next year. The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, which was to be held in Hangzhou, China, from February 12-13, was also cancelled.

The deadly coronavirus has so far claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected 86,000 people worldwide. In Japan, nearly 1000 cases of infection have been reported, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship with 11 deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Simplilearn Wins 10th Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Edtech

Simplilearn&#160;has won the 10th annual Aegis Graham Bell Award in the category Innovation in Edtech. Simplilearn earned the award for its innovative Technology-driven Blended Learning solution.&#160;Simplilearn shares the award with Odo T...

EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'high'

Brussels, Mar 2 AFP The European Unions disease control agency has increased its risk level for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 from moderate to high, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on MondayThe ECDC has announced today th...

We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment

Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat said they were evaluating Air India as the Centre has started the national carriers disinvestment processWe are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of t...

ATF price cut by steep 10 pc; non-subsidised cooking gas costs Rs 53 less

Jet fuel ATF prices were on Monday slashed by a steep 10 per cent, the second straight reduction in rates in as many months, as international oil prices slumped on fears of the spread of coronavirus Simultaneously, the rates of non-subsidis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020