Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tasnim Mir and Mansi Singh win historic bronze at Dutch Junior International

Indian shuttlers Tasnim Mir and Mansi Singh created history at the Yonex Dutch Junior International 2020 in Haarlem, Netherlands on Sunday by bagging bronze medals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:28 IST
Tasnim Mir and Mansi Singh win historic bronze at Dutch Junior International
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttlers Tasnim Mir and Mansi Singh created history at the Yonex Dutch Junior International 2020 in Haarlem, Netherlands on Sunday by bagging bronze medals. It was the first time India won 2 bronze medals in girls' singles at this BWF Junior International Grand Prix tournament.

Gujarat girl Mir put up a gritty show against the third seed So Yul Lee but it was not enough as the Korean pulled off a 21-19, 22-20 win in 36 minutes. The 11th seeded Mir, gold medallist at the Dubai International Series last year, had a sensational run at this tournament and showed exceptional fighting spirit against higher-ranked players.

Continuing her sterling form from the U-15 Asian Junior Championships, where she won a gold medal, India's number one U-19 women's singles player stunned the top seed Benyapa Aimsaard 21-9, 17-21, 21-15 in the pre-quarter-finals and would be hoping to use this success as a springboard for other big wins in the future. Lucknow girl Mansi Singh was the other Indian who stood out this week. Singh had won both the selection tournaments in the run-up to the Dutch International and carried that momentum to make it to the semis, where she lost to Indonesia's Saifi Rizka Nurhidayah 11-21, 16-21.

Singh had earlier toppled the fifth seed Amy Tan 22-20, 21-14 in a terrific performance in the third round. The Indian contingent would now look to continue their heroics at the Yonex German Junior 2020 to be held in Berlin from March 4 to 8. Continuing the Super Sunday for India's rising stars, Aakarshi Kashyap and Anupama Upadhyaya won gold and silver medals at the Kenya International held in Thika, Kenya.

The sixth-seeded Kashyap needed 36 minutes to dismiss the Haryana girl 21-15, 21-6, who had reached the final after toppling the second, third and fifth seeds after starting from the qualifying stages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan confirms at least 19 new coronavirus infections on Monday-Kyodo

Japan on Monday confirmed at least 19 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections in the country to 980, including passengers who caught the pathogen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Kyodo newswire reported.Infections were ...

EXCLUSIVE-Newly obtained documents show Huawei role in shipping prohibited U.S. gear to Iran

Chinas Huawei Technologies, which for years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, produced internal company records in 2010 that show it was directly involved in sending prohibited U.S. computer equipment to Irans largest m...

Coronavirus outbreak will spread, British PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the country needed to be prepared for the new coronavirus to spread further.I think its very important to stress that this is a problem that is likely to become more significant for t...

Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces

Kabul, Mar 2 AFP The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and WashingtonThe reduction in violence... ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020