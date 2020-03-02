Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 on Sunday in the Clasico while Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol and Sevilla moved up to third with a 3-2 win over Osasuna. Here are the talking points from the weekend in La Liga:

SPAIN'S FALLEN GIANTS STAY NECK AND NECK Barcelona missed a big chance to move five points clear of Real Madrid when they were beaten on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane's side now a point ahead.

The Catalans missed three big chances in the first half with Madrid taking control after the break, eventually triumphing thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz. Neither Barcelona nor Madrid are close to their best and this scrappy but entertaining Clasico proved it. There were errors galore, proving that the sides are no longer on the top rung of Europe's elite.

However, the domestic title race will continue to thrill, with virtually nothing between these flawed fallen giants. LOPETEGUI HANGING BY A THREAD

Sevilla are third after their thrilling victory over Osasuna on Sunday but coach Julien Lopetegui remains under pressure. Fans called on him to resign after they scraped into the Europa League last 16 past Romanian side Cluj. Spectators in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan were shocked when Sevilla threw away a two-goal lead against 10 men Osasuna.

Lopetegui was saved by Youssef En-Nesyri, who stabbed home in stoppage time. But the feeling remains that any more bad results could end the former Spain and Real Madrid coach's tenure in Sevilla. ELEVENTH TIME LUCKY

Athletic Bilbao's season has been based around their Copa del Rey charge. On Thursday they visit Granada with a 1-0 semi-final first leg advantage, hoping they can book their spot in the final.

However, in the meantime their league performance has collapsed, with the team winless in 10 matches before Sunday's 1-0 triumph over Villarreal. The victory took them 10th and they are 12 points above the relegation zone with 12 matches to go, meaning they can turn their attention back to the cup.

Supporters have been forgiving - they last won the trophy in 1984 and silverware is a priority, with the city hoping for a chance to get the famous 'la gabarra' boat out for a victory parade on the river.

