BCCI's newly appointed CAC to meet for first-time on March 3

The newly-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be meeting for the first time on Tuesday, March 3.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 02-03-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  Created: 02-03-2020 18:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The newly-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be meeting for the first time on Tuesday, March 3. The CAC will finalise their next meeting to shortlist the applicants for the post of two national selectors. The three-member CAC was appointed on January 31, comprising of former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

"Yes, we are meeting tomorrow," Lal told ANI. When asked about the chances of candidates interview he said, "As of now it is not clear. Will see what happens in the meeting and will go accordingly." The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for replacements of outgoing chief selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

The BCCI had invited the applications for selectors post on January 18. The eligibility criteria for senior men selectors is that candidates applying for the post should have played at least 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. (ANI)

