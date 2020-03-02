Left Menu
Development News Edition

PK Banerjee critical, put on ventilator

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:00 IST
PK Banerjee critical, put on ventilator

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who has been battling a chest infection for the last one month, was put on ventilator and his condition is said to be critical. "He was put on ventilator this evening and the doctors have administered him with antibiotics. He's critical at the moment," a family source told PTI.

The 83-year-old former India football captain was admitted to the Medica Superspecialty Hospital on February 6 after he complained of severe chest infection, and his condition has been fluctuating since then. The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists which includes pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Dr Tanmoy Banerjee. He is also being supervised by a team of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu.

Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw. Before that Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

Banerjee's contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the world governing body FIFA that awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced its first case of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, according to the state news agency.The infected person had come from Iran through Bahrain, the report added. ...

Germany, France, UK to give Iran aid to fight coronavirus

Paris, Mar 2 AFP Germany, France and Britain said on Monday that they would be sending emergency equipment to Iran to fight the coronavirus outbreak as well as giving five million euros in financial aidFrance, Germany and the United Kingdom...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in India, govt steps up screening

India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital, the Union Health Ministry said as the government stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed more than 3...

INSIGHT-Bloomberg’s big bet: Can money beat Biden's momentum?

In his brief three-month campaign for president, Michael Bloomberg poured nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars into building an advertising and data-mining juggernaut unlike anything the political world had ever seen. But a big part o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020