REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

  Updated: 02-03-2020 20:40 IST
  Created: 02-03-2020 20:40 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BOXING-JOSHUA/PULEV Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham stadium on June 20

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium on June 20, Pulev said on Monday. GOLF-HONDA

Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic South Korean Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-MOTOGP Motorcycling-Thai MotoGP race postponed over coronavirus

The second MotoGP race of the season, scheduled for Thailand on March 22, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic, MotoGP said on Monday. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup Pakistan v Thailand and West Indies v South Africa in Sydney

3 Mar 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket-New Zealand v India second test The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

3 Mar SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHF-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Manchester City news conference

City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's FA Cup fifth round match away to Sheffield Wednesday. 3 Mar 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFA/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - UEFA Congress

UEFA holds its 44th ordinary congress in Amsterdam. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will hold a news conference at the end of the meeting. 3 Mar 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

IOC Executive Board meeting Day one of the IOC's executive board meeting in Lausanne. IOC Spokesperson, Mark Adams will hold a news conference at the end of the day.

3 Mar 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

