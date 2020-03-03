Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golden Knights look for bounce-back vs. Devils

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 06:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 06:36 IST
Golden Knights look for bounce-back vs. Devils

After having their franchise record-tying eight-game win streak snapped in surprising fashion by the Los Angeles Kings, the Vegas Golden Knights conclude a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils in Las Vegas. Sunday night's 4-1 loss to the last-place Kings, who have the fewest points in the Western Conference and second-fewest in the NHL, represented a wasted opportunity for Peter DeBoer's squad to build on its lead in the ultra-competitive Pacific Division, where the top four teams are bunched within six points entering Monday.

"It doesn't matter what team you're playing, two points is two points, and they're pretty important right now," Vegas forward Reilly Smith told reporters after the game. "We let two points slip away tonight." "You look at the standings, everyone seems to be winning with us," defenseman Nate Schmidt told NHL.com. "It's hard to drop a game like that, but we've been playing really well the last couple of weeks."

Indeed, even after Sunday's loss the Golden Knights are still 10-3-1 since the start of February. Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the first 7:39 and rookie goaltender Calvin Petersen stopped 42 shots to pace Los Angeles. Vegas lost despite outshooting the Kings, 43-17, including 37-8 over the final two periods and an eye-popping 19-1 in the third.

"I think if we played that same way against them another nine times we'd probably beat them all nine," Smith said. "They scored a couple goals early and it seemed like we were getting enough chances (but) we just weren't finding the back of the net. You play 82 games in a season you are going to run into nights like these. I think we did enough to win. It just didn't pan out." Now comes a game against New Jersey, which sits in last place in the Metropolitan Division. The Golden Knights, who play 10 of their final 14 games on the road (including two at second-place Edmonton), can ill afford another home slip-up.

"I think our mindset has to be every game, no matter who we're playing, the top team in the West or the bottom team in the East, or vice versa, these points are so important for us," said center Paul Stastny. "We've got a big game to end off our homestand, and we're going to want to end that on a positive note." Despite its not-so-lofty ranking in the Metro, New Jersey has played well recently. The Devils are 6-2-2 over their past 10 games and are riding a six-game point streak (4-0-2) that matches their longest of the season.

New Jersey comes in off a 3-0 victory at Anaheim on Sunday as Pavel Zacha scored a pair of power-play goals and Cory Schneider, playing in his third game since being recalled from Binghamton of the American Hockey League, stopped 34 shots to register his first NHL shutout since Feb. 21, 2019. "My teammates did their job tonight," Schneider said. "For me, it's just about doing my job. The game felt good tonight in terms of my performance and how I felt."

This is the second of two regular-season meetings between the two teams. Vegas, behind a Jonathan Marchessault hat trick, won the first one 4-3 on Dec. 3 in Newark, N.J. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon

Sao Paulo, Mar 3 AFP At least 18 people were killed when a riverboat sank in the Amazon rainforest region, Brazilian authorities said Monday, as survivors described fleeing the foundering boat in terror. The ferry was taking passengers up t...

Bogdanovic leads Jazz past injury-plagued Cavaliers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to help the visiting Utah Jazz to a 126-113 victory over the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Bogdanovic highlighted his performance with five 3-pointers for t...

Colombia's Constitutional Court rules against legalizing abortion in first 16 weeks of pregnancy

Colombias Constitutional Court ruled on Monday against legalizing abortions in up to the first 16 weeks of pregnancy and said the procedure would continue to be allowed in just three specific cases.The decision dashed the hopes of those who...

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afgha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020