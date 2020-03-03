Left Menu
Lancashire sign Glenn Maxwell for Vitality Blast 2020

England county Lancashire has signed Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the upcoming 2020 Vitality Blast.

Lancashire sign Glenn Maxwell for Vitality Blast 2020
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Maxwell will play in at least the first eight North Group fixtures before joining up with Australia for international duty.

"Last season was one of the best summers of cricket I have ever experienced and I cannot wait to return to Emirates Old Trafford in 2020. We were very unfortunate not to progress further after dominating the North Group and I was so impressed with the talent inside the changing room. I'm very confident we can improve on the quarter-final finish of 2019," Maxwell said in an official statement. The all-rounder will feature in five Lancashire Lightning home fixtures, starting against Northants Steelbacks at Liverpool CC on May 29.

The 31-year-old had a huge influence on and off the pitch as Lancashire reached the Vitality Blast quarter-final stage in 2019. Maxwell finished with 305 runs at an average of almost 50 in addition to eight catches and six wickets in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

The all-rounder is currently out of action after suffering an injury on his elbow and his participation in the upcoming IPL hangs in the balance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

