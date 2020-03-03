Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 10:43 IST
David Price (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He was acquired earlier this month in a trade that also sent outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.

Jesse Winker had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Reds. Nationals 3, Marlins 2

Emilio Bonifacio delivered the decisive single to center with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Washington a victory over Miami in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Marlins scored both their runs in the fourth with Jesus Aguilar's tiebreaking single to right giving Miami a 2-1 lead. The Nationals knotted the score in the fifth when Adrian Sanchez homered. Cardinals 6, Twins 1

Jose Godoy recorded a two-run single to help St. Louis knocks off visiting Minnesota at Jupiter, Fla. Gilberto Celestino had a run-scoring double for the Twins. Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker struck out five and gave up one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings to help host Toronto blank Pittsburgh at Dunedin, Fla. The Pirates had just three hits all singles against six Blue Jays' hurlers. Tigers 11, Red Sox 11

Travis Demeritte slugged his second homer of the game, a three-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, to cap a six-run inning as Detroit rallied to salvage a tie with Boston at Lakeland, Fla. Marcus Wilson, Bobby Dalbec, and Connor Wong went deep for the Red Sox. Rays 3, Orioles 3

Renato Nunez hit a two-run homer to help Baltimore gain a tie with visiting Tampa Bay at Sarasota, Fla. Michael Perez hit a solo blast and Ji-Man Choi smacked a two-run shot for the Rays. Cubs (ss) 9, Angels 4

Kyle Hendricks struck out three in three perfect innings as a Chicago split-squad downed Los Angeles in Mesa, Ariz. The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run double. Padres 3, White Sox 1

Starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings for the win as San Diego topped Chicago in Phoenix. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel yielded one run on six hits in four innings. Rangers 3, Indians 2

Robinson Chirinos went 2-for-2 with an RBI as Texas defeated Cleveland at Surprise, Ariz. Indians leadoff hitter Delino DeShields finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Giants 8, Diamondbacks 1

Zach Green hit a three-run homer, and Austin Slater, Joey Rickard and Mauricio Dubon each had two hits to lead San Francisco past Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. John Hicks hit a solo shot for the Diamondbacks. Rockies 9, Mariners 6

Ryan McMahon, Sam Hilliard, David Dahl, and Drew Butera homered for Colorado in a victory over Seattle at Peoria, Ariz. Jarred Kelenic went deep for the Mariners. Phillies 6, Braves 4

Christian Bethancourt hit solo homers in the seventh and ninth innings, and Philadelphia erased a 4-0 deficit to beat Atlanta in North Port, Fla. Johan Camargo knocked in two runs while Cristian Pache went 3-for-3 for the Braves. A's 5, Cubs (ss) 2

No-hit for the first five innings, Oakland scored two runs in the sixth inning and three in the eighth to beat Chicago at Mesa, Ariz. Only one of the Athletics' runs came home on a hit: an eighth-inning RBI single by Luis Barrera. Cubs starter Alec Mills struck out three in three scoreless innings.

