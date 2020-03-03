Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't wait to sit alongside Ponting in IPL: Alex Carey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:09 IST
Can't wait to sit alongside Ponting in IPL: Alex Carey
Alex Carey (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

Delhi Capitals' new recruit wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey on Tuesday said he is eager to soak up the cricketing prowess of coach and Australia great Ricky Pointing in the upcoming season of the IPL, starting March 29. Carey, who was a part of Australia's World Cup team last summer, will make his debut in the cash-rich IPL this season after the Delhi based franchise purchased him for Rs 2.40 crore in the player auction.

"I can't wait, even if I'm not playing, to just sit alongside him (Ponting) and chat cricket with him. I'll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I'm there," Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of Australia's departure to Bloemfontein for the second ODI against South Africa. Ponting, who was won three World Cups as a player including two as captain, was part of Australia coach Justin Langer's coaching staff during last year's ODI World Cup in England.

The 28-year-old Carey is also looking forward to gaining the experience of playing spin in the subcontinent. "Delhi are really strong at the top with the openers and Rishabh Pant at number four so if there's an opportunity, it'd be at five or six. Which is great for me, if I can keep improving my game in the subcontinent." "Delhi's a nice spinning wicket so there will be some work to do when we get over there," he added.

Speaking after the auction, Ponting had said the young wicketkeeper-batsman could win a lot of games for the IPL side in his new number 4 role and is also a good backup option to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. "He's a good player of spin, and he's got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he'll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year," Ponting had said.

"And also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shahrukh, who opened fire on Delhi Police held in UP

Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been arrested, the Uttar Pardesh Police has confirmed. He was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.On February 24, the police had identifie...

Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf

Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates, an air transit centre as well as a tourism and business hub, have been cancelled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf. There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus i...

Soccer-Rodgers says Leicester will not risk Vardy against Birmingham

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is stepping up his recovery from a calf injury but Wednesdays FA Cup fifth round meeting with Birmingham City will come too early for him, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The 33-year-old, Leicesters top scor...

Kejriwal meets PM Modi, appeals for strict action against perpetrators of Delhi riots

Perpetrators of the Delhi violence should be handed out strictest possible punishment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first since he took over the post for the third time....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020