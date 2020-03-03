Left Menu
Women's T20 WC: Pakistan's final match washed out

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:56 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@CricketAusI)

Natthakan Chantam's cracked Thailand's maiden half-century of the tournament before their final Group B match against Pakistan was washed out here on Tuesday. Thailand rode on the performance of openers Cantam (56) and Nattaya Boochatham (44) to post 150 for 3 in 20 overs. But victory was not to be for Sornnarin Tippoch's side, with persistent rain ensuring that Pakistan were unable to begin their chase.

A patient start by Thailand was followed by four boundaries in Anam Amin's second over, Chantam's array of strikes down the ground a sight to behold. The openers kept motoring with Boochatham following up lofted drives with well-timed sweeps, reaching 70 without loss at halfway and becoming just the second side to not lose a wicket in the first ten overs.

Runs kept flowing before the partnership finally ended on 93 in the 14th over, Boochatham holing out to long on for 44 off Anam's full toss. Chantam motored on regardless as Thailand made it to 100 for the first time this tournament.

She eventually fell for 56 to a stunning return catch from Diana, with Thailand entering the last four overs with 116 to their name. Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (20 not out) and Chanida Sutthiruang (20) ensured the momentum went into the closing overs, striking five boundaries to take Thailand to 150 for three – their highest score in T20Is.

Pakistan had never chased more than 139 to win a T20I but their own bid for history was thwarted as rain began to fall in the innings break. Brief Scores: Thailand: 150 for 3 in 20 overs (Natthakan Chantam 56, Nattaya Boochatham 44; Nida Dar 1-17) Pakistan: Did not bat..

