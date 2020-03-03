Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saha boost for Bengal in Ranji final

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:12 IST
Saha boost for Bengal in Ranji final

India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday included in Bengal's squad for their Ranji Trophy final starting on March 9. Saha is likely to be included in the lineup in place of opener Abhishek Raman who is struggling for runs.

India's number one wicketkeeper Saha has recovered from a surgery on his right ring finger which he had sustained during the historic Day/Night Eden Test against Bangladesh. However, he was not included the playing XI in India's recent 0-2 debacle in New Zealand.

Saha last played for Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji season where he averaged 38.33 from four matches. The selectors also named uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami with injured Koushik Ghosh and youngster Golam Mustafa being the only two omissions from the 16-member squad, which beat Karnataka in the semifinal.

Bengal pace attack brilliantly complemented Anustup Majumdar's unbeaten 149 to thrash a star-studded Karnataka by 174 runs inside four days and make their first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years. Bengal will face the winners of the other semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat in an away match..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

European airlines warn of worsening impact of coronavirus

European airlines warned on Tuesday the worst is still to come in economic damage to the industry from the rapid spread of coronavirus Covid-19. They also called for a relaxation of airport regulations under which airlines can lose lucrativ...

Russia is hoping to minimise risk of clash with Turkey in Syria - Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russia was hoping to minimise the risk of a direct clash with Turkey in Syria even though soldiers from both countries were in close proximity in Idlib region on different sides of a live conflict. Moscow was com...

At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan

At least 185 students were detained by police on Tuesday while they were going to the Ramlila Maidan here to protest against the new citizenship law and the recent communal riots in northeast Delhi. According to police, the protesters wer...

NIA identifies house where Pulwama attack terrorist's last video was shot: Officials.

NIA identifies house where Pulwama attack terrorists last video was shot Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020