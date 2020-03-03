Left Menu
Pistons PG Rose to miss weeks with ankle injury

Pistons point guard Derrick Rose is expected to miss weeks recovering from an ankle injury and could be done for the year in Detroit. According to Yahoo Sports, Rose continues to rehab his sprained right ankle but will not be rushed back to the court. The Pistons are counting on his return to the roster next season.

With the playoffs out of the equation, veteran Brandon Knight will likely man the point for the rest of the season. Rose signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Pistons prior to this season.

The 31-year-old former league MVP underwent an MRI exam that revealed no major damage. Rose has averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists in 50 games this season, his first in Detroit.

--Field Level Media

