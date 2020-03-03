Soccer-UEFA Nations League draw

The following is the draw for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League to be played from September to November 2020 with the finals in June 2021: League A

Group A1: Poland, Bosnia, Italy, Netherlands Group A2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group A3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal Group A4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

League B Group B1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria

Group B2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic Group B3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia

Group B4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales - - - - -

League C Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania - - - -

League D Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

