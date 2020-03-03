Soccer-UEFA Nations League draw
The following is the draw for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League to be played from September to November 2020 with the finals in June 2021: League A
Group A1: Poland, Bosnia, Italy, Netherlands Group A2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England
Group A3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal Group A4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland
League B Group B1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria
Group B2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic Group B3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia
Group B4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales - - - - -
League C Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro
Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece
Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania - - - -
League D Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands
Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar
