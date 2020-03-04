Soccer-Chelsea beat Liverpool to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea completed a torrid few days for Liverpool as goals by Willian and Ross Barkley sealed a 2-0 victory to send them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League ended in stunning fashion with a 3-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday and they were rocked again at Stamford Bridge.

Keeper Adrian allowed Willian's powerful shot to creep past him in the 13th minute and former Everton midfielder Barkley drove home Chelsea's second goal just past the hour mark. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp made seven changes to the side that lost to Watford but he still fielded an experienced line-up, having played a virtual under-21 side in the previous round against Shrewsbury Town.

Sadio Mane wasted several early chances and Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, back for the first time since being dropped in January, made a remarkable triple save before halftime. But Chelsea, with 18-year-old Billy Gilmour impressive in midfield, were merited winners as they moved through.

For Liverpool, a season of utter dominance has suddenly hit a slump with three defeats in four games in all competitions having also lost to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League, last-16 tie.

