Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes visit Canucks in important tussle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 03:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 03:51 IST
Coyotes visit Canucks in important tussle

With a logjam atop the Western Conference's wild-card playoff standings, every game counts. That's what made the last outings for the Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks, who will meet Wednesday night north of the border, so important.

Both teams played well for 50-plus minutes, but got differing results. The Coyotes fell behind visiting Buffalo by two goals in the opening nine minutes Saturday but rallied for a 5-2 victory, as Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist. Arizona, which is 10-1-1 in games in which Keller scores, moved into a three-way tie for the second wild-card berth, two points behind Vancouver.

"We've got to go to Vancouver and do the same thing," said Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, who earned his 100th victory with the team Saturday. "You just can't do it on whatever the day is, you've got to do it every night, and that's the key now more than ever." Keller scored the go-ahead goal at 7:30 of the second period and made it 4-2 at 13:59 of the third. He was moved up to the No. 1 line with Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak after the first period against the Sabres.

"I felt pretty good," said Keller, who has four goals in his past three games after scoring just one in his previous 20. "Even though we were down 2-0 I still felt good about our game." What prompted Tocchet to move Keller to the top line?

"I could tell he had it going," Tocchet said. "The last few weeks he has been one of our better forwards. He's out on the ice early before practice, and I know he wants to finish strong." Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers returned after being out since Feb. 1 with an oblique injury and contributed an assist.

"We've just got to keep the guys playing with a lot of urgency and not panic because there are a lot of games left," Demers said. "We've got to go on a roll here and we have it here in the room to do it. We're getting healthy again, which is great, and this is a stretch run where we have a chance to do something special." The Canucks are coming off a demoralizing 5-3 loss Sunday at Columbus after having a two-goal lead with less than eight minutes remaining.

"I thought we had the game," Vancouver coach Travis Green said. "We were managing the game really well, and then they get the two power plays, and we didn't get the job done on the (penalty kill)." Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver and goaltender Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots in his first outing since being acquired at the trade deadline from New Jersey, but the Canucks allowed four goals in the final 7:21.

"To play the way we did for 50 minutes, there is no way we lose that game," Canucks forward Brandon Sutter said. "It wasn't even close. And then we just made a couple of bad plays I want have back, a couple plays the guys want to have back, and that changes the game. ... It's just a gut-wrenching way to lose." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-MLB has no plans yet to postpone games over coronavirus - ESPN

Major League Baseball said its players should avoid taking balls and pens from fans to sign autographs in an effort to protect themselves from the coronavirus, but it has no plans yet to cancel or postpone games, ESPN reported on Tuesday. A...

MP minister says BJP leaders took 8 MLAs to Haryana

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged. The statement of Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwar...

UPDATE 1-Cycling team manager threatens hunger strike over coronavirus quarantine in UAE

A manager of a French professional cycling team, who has been in quarantine in an Abu Dhabi hotel due to coronavirus concerns, threatened to go on hunger strike on Tuesday if authorities do not allow his team to leave the United Arab Emirat...

Knicks look to make Jazz next victim

Leon Roses first day as the president of the New York Knicks ended late Monday night with his new employer earning one of its most impressive victories of the season and impacting the Western Conference playoff race in the process. The Knic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020