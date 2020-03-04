Left Menu
Cricket-New Zealand take full strength side to Australia for ODI series

New Zealand will take a full strength bowling attack to Australia for the one-day international series later this month after including Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson in their squad for the series on Wednesday. The trio missed the recent 3-0 home series victory over India through injury but join fellow pacemen Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson in the 15-man squad for two matches in Sydney and a third at Hobart from March 13-20.

All-rounder Jamieson made his ODI debut last month before playing a starring role with both bat and ball against the Indian tourists in his maiden test series, which New Zealand sealed 2-0 on Monday. "It's great to welcome back the class of Trent, Matt and Lockie who spearheaded our run to the Cricket World Cup final last year," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a news release.

"Kyle's made every post a winner since his international debut this season and he'll be a handy asset to have in Australia. "Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket and you know you will be severely tested in all aspects of the game."

The Black Caps last played Australia in the 50-over format in the group stage of last year's World Cup, losing by 86 runs at Lord's. New Zealand will defend the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy in the upcoming series, which begins at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 13.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

