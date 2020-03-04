Left Menu
Suns F Oubre undergoes knee surgery

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 07:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 07:14 IST
Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the club announced Tuesday. The Suns said Oubre will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Oubre last played for Phoenix during a 131-111 road win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 24. He has averaged career-best figures of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games (55 starts) this season. After initially being diagnosed with a meniscus injury, Oubre reportedly sought a second opinion last week.

Oubre signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Suns last summer. Oubre, 24, joined Phoenix in a December 2018 trade with the Washington Wizards. The 2015 first-round pick (15th overall) has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 348 career games (99 starts) with the Wizards and Suns.

--Field Level Media

